Chilean Itau Corpbanca takes $930 mln impairment charge

SAO PAULO, July 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s biggest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA said its Chilean unit Itau Corpbanca had posted a non-cash loss of $929.7 million due to the impairment of assets, a securities filing late showed on Thursday.

The bank said the goodwill impairment reflected the new fair value of cash generating for units in Chile and Colombia. “This impairment is primarily the result of economic conditions as of June 30, 2020,” CorpBanca said. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by David Evans)