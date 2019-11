SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest lender, Itau Unibanco Holding SA said in a securities filing late on Thursday the bank has acquired 51% of software company Zup IT Servicos for 293 million reais ($73 million).

Itau said will complete the acquisition of 100% of the software company, valued at 575 million reais ($143 million), in four years.

$1 = 4.0172 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Schmollinger