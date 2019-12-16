Brazil's Itau extends prepayments offer to all clients

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Itau Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil’s largest private-sector lender, said on Monday it will extend a recently launched interest-free credit card processing offer to merchants that do not have checking accounts at the bank.

Itau’s Rede card-processor said in April it would prepay small and mid-sized merchants for credit card sales in two days without interest, sharply reducing the usual 30-day period. But as an eligibility condition, it said merchants would need to receive those payments via an Itau checking account.

Monday’s statement extended the offer to other merchants without the requirement they have an account with the bank.

In November, Brazil’s anti-trust watchdog said Itau could not demand merchants also have checking accounts as a condition for pre-payment of credit card sales. Itau subsequently won an injunction allowing it to maintain its offer.

Preferred shares in Itau were trading up 0.8% at 36.61 reais following Rede’s announcement, while shares of card- processing rival Cielo SA fell 4.2% to 8.41 reais.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Dan Grebler