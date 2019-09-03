Brazil's Itau Unibanco looks to keep costs down, compete with fintechs

BRASILIA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest private lender, Itau Unibanco Holding SA is keeping costs under control as a way to compete with financial technology companies, executives told investors in a conference on Tuesday.

Bank Chief Financial Officer Milton Maluhy said adherence to an employee buyout program, for which 7,000 employees are eligible, was higher than expected, without giving a precise figure. Itau Co-Chairman Roberto Setubal said the bank is prepared to adapt to stronger competition from fintechs. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)