Brazil's Itausa looking at 15 potential acquisition targets- CEO

SAO PAULO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment holding Itausa Investimentos SA is looking at 15 targets for potential acquisitions, mainly companies in less regulated industries, Chief Executive Officer Alfredo Setubal told investors at a conference on Tuesday.

Itausa, in partnership with Brazilian LPG distributor Copagaz, offered the highest bid to acquire the LPG unit owned by state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras. Setubal said the bid “adds value to Itausa shareholders”. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)