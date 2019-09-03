Noticias de Mercados
September 3, 2019 / 3:24 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Brazil's Itausa looking at 15 potential acquisition targets- CEO

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO PAULO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment holding Itausa Investimentos SA is looking at 15 targets for potential acquisitions, mainly companies in less regulated industries, Chief Executive Officer Alfredo Setubal told investors at a conference on Tuesday.

Itausa, in partnership with Brazilian LPG distributor Copagaz, offered the highest bid to acquire the LPG unit owned by state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras. Setubal said the bid “adds value to Itausa shareholders”. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below