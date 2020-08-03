Nikkei rebounds on Wall Street gains, yen's retreat

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japanese shares snapped six consecutive sessions of losses on Monday, as markets tracked Wall Street’s Friday rally on strong earnings reports, and the yen retreated from a 4-1/2-month high against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei share average closed 2.24% higher at 22,195.38, after shedding 4.6% last week. The index had 193 advancers against 32 decliners

The broader Topix gained 1.78% to 1,522.64, recovering from a two-month-low and its biggest daily loss in four months recorded on Friday.

All but one of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange finished higher.

Wall Street’s all three major indexes advanced on Friday, powered by strong earnings results from U.S. tech giants, including Apple Inc, Amazon.com and Facebook Inc.

In the currency market, exporters got a boost as the yen fell to a low of 106.40 yen against the dollar, moving away from a 4-1/2-month high of 104.195 yen touched on Friday.

Among individual stocks, Yamato Holdings Co Ltd rose 5.05% as the company forecast a 43.2% jump in operating profit for the fiscal year.

Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd pared gains in the afternoon and ended 0.02% higher after the company left its full-year operating profit forecast unchanged.

Keyence Corporation fell 3.89% after the factory automation equipment maker logged a 21.9% decline in its March-June operating profit.

Mazda Motor slipped 2.54% as the automaker forecast a record annual operating loss.

Elsewhere, Nichiigakkan Co Ltd gained 8.38% after U.S. investment firm Bain Capital made a sweetened offer price at $1.2 billion.

Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd fell 4.8% after the retail group said it would buy U.S. gas stations Speedway from Marathon Petroleum, as some investors viewed the deal price to be too high given the coronavirus-led economic slowdown. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Barbara Lewis)