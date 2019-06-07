Nikkei rises as Mexican tariff fears abate, exporters up

* Chip-related stocks positive

* Nikkei up 1.2% for the week

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei rose on Friday morning, tracking U.S. gains as news Washington is considering a delay in tariffs on Mexican imports eased wider concerns about global trade.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.5% to 20,878.90 at the midday break. For the week, the index has gained 1.2% so far.

Investor sentiment recovered slightly after Mexican and U.S. officials held a second day of talks on trade and migration on Thursday, amid reports President Donald Trump might delay the imposition of tariffs that was due on Monday.

Analysts said that while sentiment is positive, trading may be thin as most investors are staying on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. jobs report that is expected to back expectations for the Federal Reserve to cut rates if the U.S. economy slows.

“The market has almost priced in expectations that the Fed will cut rates. On a trade front, we still don’t know the outcome for the U.S.-Mexican tariff deal, but positive reports support the mood,” said Isao Kubo, equity strategist at Nissay Asset Management.

Cyclical stocks, such as those in chip-related sectors, were in demand, with Advantest Corp up 4.7% and Tokyo Electron rising 2.8%. Other exporters also gained, with TDK Corp rising 2.3% and Fanuc Corp adding 1.5%.

Hitachi High-Technologies was untraded with a glut of buy orders after the Nikkei business reported that parent Hitachi Ltd is considering turning the company into a 100% subsidiary. The buy orders indicate a 15% jump to a daily limit-high of 5,450 yen.

Hitachi Ltd said while it is considering various options to raise the company value but nothing has been decided at this point.

The broader Topix rose 0.4% to 1,530.42.

Editing by Sam Holmes