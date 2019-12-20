Nikkei dips on profit-taking in large caps after recent rally

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average dipped on Friday as investors took profits, especially in shares of large-cap companies, and awaited more clarity on a U.S.-China trade deal.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.25% to 23,805.91, while the broader Topix lost 0.31% to 1,730.73, with the Topix core 30 of the biggest firms falling 0.6%.

Investors were taking profits ahead of the year-end holiday period after Japanese shares hit a 14-month high earlier this week on a boost from the tentative trade deal being finalised between Washington and Beijing.

Still, with a generally optimistic mood in the market underpinning many small cap shares, the number of advancers and decliners were almost even, with 22 making gains against every 23 decliners on the main board.

Sony Corp, one of the strongest performers over the past month, dropped 2.0% while Hitachi Ltd, another recent outperformer, fell 0.2%.

Among big technology names, Keyence shed 1.5% and robot maker Fanuc lost 2.4%.

Carmakers were hit by the dollar’s retreat overnight from near six-month high levels against the yen. Suzuki Motor Corp dropped 1.6% and Toyota Motor Corp shed 1.2% and Mazda Motor Corp fell 1.0%.

Nuflare Technology Inc dropped 9.2% after Toshiba Corp said it had no intention of accepting Hoya Corp’s sweeter bid in Nuflare or raising its own bid.

Toshiba and Hoya have been competing for the ownership of Nuflare, which is currently owned 52.4% by Toshiba.

Toshiba dropped 0.4% while Hoya was down 0.2%.

Homebuilder Hosoda Corp soared 23.1% after Haseko Corp, constructor specialised in condominium, announced a tender offer on Hosoda. Haseko dipped 0.8%. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Rashmi Aich)