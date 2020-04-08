Nikkei extends gains as Tokyo emergency triggers short covering

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Japanese shares gained on Wednesday after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ended market uncertainty by declaring a long-awaited emergency, which led investors to buy in shorted stocks of railway and department store operators.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.47% to 19,039.91 while the broader Topix gained 0.59% to 1,411.44, extending the rally into its third day.

Besides short-covering after the declaration of emergency, which will give authorities more power to press people to stay at home and businesses to close, hopes of a slowdown in the coronavirus-related deaths have also been propping up markets.

“Markets have known that it is coming and is welcoming the move,” said Hiroshi Masushima, market analyst at Monex Securities.

With the number of cases increasing in the past couple of weeks, many market players have anticipated and also called for such a move.

Post declaration, short-term players swiftly bought back the shares of companies they had sold heavily on expectations of huge damages from the emergency.

Railway operators soared, boosting the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s land transport index 2.74%.

Tobu Railway rose 5.2%, while Odakyu Electric Railway gained 4.0%. Keio Corp rose 4.1% and East Japan Railway Co added 3.6%.

Department stores also bounced back even as they announced store closures.

Takashimaya, J.Front Retailing and Isetan Mitsukoshi rose 4.5%, 4.2% and 3.8% respectively.

Some healthcare related shares also maintained their recovery trend. M3 soared 8.7% to a record high, though some analysts cautioned that it is now trading at more than 100 times its earnings.

Drugmakers also did well, with Chugai Pharmaceutical gained 3.9%, while Daiichi Sankyo added 3.7%.

Still, in a sign of overall wariness about an inevitable sharp economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic, decliners outnumbered gainers by a ratio of 5 to 3, despite rises in the Nikkei and Topix.

SoftBank Group Corp fell 1.7% after a WeWork board committee that negotiated a $3 billion tender offer with SoftBank sued the Japanese conglomerate on Tuesday for abandoning the deal, accusing it of succumbing to “buyer’s remorse” amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Arun Koyyur)