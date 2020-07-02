Nikkei rebounds in cautious mood ahead of U.S. jobs data

SYDNEY, July 2 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Thursday, tracking overnight gains in Wall Street, on signs that the global economy was emerging from the coronavirus lockdown, although many investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. payrolls data later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei average advanced 0.65% to 22,266.23 by the midday break, clawing back from a 0.75% drop on Wednesday, with cyclical stocks leading the gains.

Soichiro Matsumoto, chief investment officer Japan at Credit Suisse, called the current Nikkei’s level of around 22,000 “a pretty good level” for many institutional investors. He expects Tokyo shares to remain range-bound, saying there’s not much upside left in the medium term.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes ended higher on Wednesday as increasing optimism for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine eased concerns that another round of business lockdowns was likely.

The U.S. manufacturing activity rebounded more than expected in June, while similar surveys from China, Germany and France all pointed to a recovery in factory activity.

The broader Topix gained 0.77% to 1,550.40 by the midday recess, with all but four of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange trading higher.

Highly cyclical air transport, sea transport and transport equipment indexes were the three top performers on the main bourse.

Toyota Motor Corp advanced 2.3%, one day after U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc overtook the Japanese carmaker to become the highest-valued automaker in terms of market capitalization.

Bucking the overall trend, the index of Mothers start-up market slumped 5.2%, hitting its lowest level since May 28, with biotech AnGes Inc nose-diving as much as 16%.

Large-cap stocks outperformed the small-cap shares, with the Topix Large index rising 0.83% and the Topix Small falling 0.23%. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)