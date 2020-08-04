Japanese shares track Wall Street higher, weaker yen supports exporters

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Tuesday as investor sentiment was lifted by a tech-led overnight rally on Wall Street, and a softer yen propped up exporters.

The benchmark Nikkei average gained 1.4% to 22,505.83 by the midday break, while the broader Topix added 1.56% to 1,546.37.

All but one of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded in positive territory, led by highly cyclical airlines, land transport and shippers .

Overnight, Wall Street rallied as strong U.S. manufacturing data and gains in tech-related stocks lifted sentiment, with the Nasdaq settling at a record closing high.

An industry gauge released on Monday indicated U.S. manufacturing activity expanded in July at the fastest pace in more than a year.

Shares of export-oriented automobile makers got a boost from a weaker yen as it edged further away from a 4-1/2-month high hit last week against the dollar.

Mazda Motor spiked 7.64%, while Mitsubishi Motor and Subaru added 5.26% and 4.32%, respectively.

Investors also digested a slew of earnings reports, with Suzuki Motor rising 6.45% on better-than-expected earnings.

While the automaker posted a 1.3 billion yen operating profit, its worst quarterly performance on record, it was still higher than a consensus forecast for a loss of 38 billion yen drawn from six analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Food company Kikkoman Corp jumped 14.11% to its daily limit on stay-at-home demand hopes, despite a 12.8% decline in April-June net profit.

Among the biggest percentage losers in the index, Nikkei heavyweight SoftBank Group dipped 1.96% after Reuters reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter, that the tech conglomerate under-reported income by around 40 billion yen.

Elsewhere, Sony Corp added 4.22% ahead of earnings later in the day. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)