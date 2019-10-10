Noticias de Mercados
October 10, 2019 / 2:01 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Japan, U.S. stocks bounce on report Trump to announce concessions for Huawei

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average turned positive and U.S. S&P500 futures pared most of their losses on Thursday after the New York Times reported the United States will soon issue licenses allowing some U.S. firms to supply non-sensitive goods to China’s Huawei Technologies

The stock markets were also helped by a Bloomberg report that the White House is looking at rolling out a previously agreed currency pact with China. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below