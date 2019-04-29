Jazeera Airways focusing on leased aircraft -CEO

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways is focusing on expanding its fleet through leased aircraft rather than buying planes at the moment, its chief executive officer told Reuters at a CAPA aviation summit in Dubai on Monday.

Jazeera Airways has not issued a request for proposals for buying planes but continues to talk to aircraft makers about possible future orders, CEO Rohit Ramachandran said.

The airline expects to carry at least 2.6 million passengers in 2019 and a load factor of just under 80 percent, Ramachandran said. (Reporting by Alex Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)