CORRECTED-Brazilian appeals court authorizes Joesley Batista to go back to JBS parent J&F

(Corrects date of Batista being barred from holding positions to 2018 instead of 2017; corrects reason for being barred to a restraining order in police probe instead of omitting facts in plea deal, paragraph 2.)

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian appeals court STJ has authorized on Tuesday the return of billionaire Joesley Batista to managing positions in companies controlled by meatpacker JBS SA parent company, J&F Holding.

In a court decision, judge Rogerio Schietti said it did not make sense any more to bar Joesley from positions in the companies in which he is a controlling shareholder. He has been barred from holding positions since 2018, due to a restraining order in a federal police probe on insider trading.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Franklin Paul

