UPDATE 1-Brazilian appeals court authorizes Joesley Batista to go back to JBS parent J&F

(Adds lawyer saying the decision is effective immediately)

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian appeals court STJ on Tuesday authorized the return of billionaire Joesley Batista to managing positions in companies controlled by meatpacker JBS SA’s parent company, J&F Holding.

In a court decision, Judge Rogerio Schietti said it no longer made sense to bar Joesley from positions in the companies in which he is a controlling shareholder. He has been barred from holding positions since 2018, due to a restraining order in a federal police probe on insider trading.

Lawyer Pierpaolo Bottini said the decision is effective immediately.

