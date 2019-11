SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES has asked banks for proposals to sell a stake in meatpacker JBS SA, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The proposals are expected to be delivered in the coming days, according to the sources, and are the first step for hiring the banks to manage the offering.

BNDES and JBS did not immediately comment. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl; Editing by Lisa Shumaker Editing by Chris Reese)