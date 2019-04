SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor JBS SA said its Seara processed foods unit became the first in Brazil authorized by India to sell chicken products to that nation, according to a statement on Thursday.

JBS said the first shipment of chicken thighs and leg quarters is scheduled for the next few weeks, declining to disclose the volumes involved. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)