SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The new chief executive officer of Brazil-based meat processor JBS SA said on Tuesday an outbreak of a deadly virus threatening pork production in China may be a boon to Brazilian and U.S. pork exporters.

Gilberto Tomazoni, who was appointed as global chief executive earlier this month, said the swine fever outbreak could change the landscape for protein trade. He was speaking at an event hosted by Brazilian brokerage XP Investimentos. (Reporting by Ana Mano)