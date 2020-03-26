Meatpacker JBS flags potential export logistics issues amid coronavirus

SAO PAULO, March 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, has identified potential logistics issues amid the coronavirus crisis including container shortages and port disruptions, according to executives discussing earnings results on Thursday.

JBS executives said in a call on fourth-quarter earnings results that its export operations had not been hit by any disruptions, such as those that have affected frozen container cargos arriving in China in recent weeks. They said the company is banking on its long-term relationships with shipping providers to keep exports flowing. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)