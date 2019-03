SAO PAULO, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazil meat company JBS SA expects to deliver better results in 2019 on strong demand for beef in the United States and Australia and growing Chinese demand for various proteins, executives said Friday on a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter report.

The company also plans to raise prices at its Brazilian Seara processed foods division by 5 percent, a move designed to offset the higher cost of feed that is weighing on margins. (Reporting by Ana Mano)