Brazil's JBS invests in pharma unit in Sao Paulo state

SAO PAULO, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA announced the construction of a new heparin factory by its pharmaceutical subsidiary Orygina in Presidente Epitacio, in Sao Paulo state.

The new factory is expected to begin to operate in 2023, the company said in a statement. Heparin, an anticoagulant used to treat patients with heart disease or blood clots, is extracted from the gut of cattle and pork.

The company will also have a hub of its logistics unit JBS Transportadora in the same city. The company plans to invest 100 million reais ($20 million).

Orygina already has another plant in Campo Grande, in Mato Grosso do Sul. ($1 = 5.0511 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano, Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)