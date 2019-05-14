Brazil's JBS posts Q1 net income of $273 mln, beats analysts' estimates

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazil-based food processor JBS SA on Monday reported first-quarter net income of 1.09 billion reais ($273 million), above analysts’ estimates of a 526.19 real net income for the period, as net revenues rose across all its business segments.

In an securities filing, the company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating profit known as EBITDA, came in at 3.2 billion reais, roughly in line with analysts’ estimates of 3.1 billion reais and a 14.4 percent rise from a year ago.

$1 = 3.9928 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler