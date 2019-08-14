Noticias de Mercados
August 14, 2019 / 10:53 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 41 minutes ago

JBS posts strong 2nd-qtr results bolstered by Asian demand

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, on Wednesday reported net income of 2.184 billion reais ($539 million) in the second quarter, beating analysts’ expectations as an outbreak of African swine fever in Asia boosted exports.

According to a securities filing, the São Paulo-based company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled 5.099 billion reais, an all-time record and above analysts’ expectations of 4.535 billion reais. ($1 = 4.0513 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Richard Chang)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below