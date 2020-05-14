Brazil's JBS reports steep Q1 loss as forex swings hurt bottom line

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA reported a steep 6 billion reais ($1.03 billion) net loss in the first quarter as exchange rate variations affected results, according to an earnings statement on Thursday.

The company said the non-cash impact of foreign exchange swings was 8.2 billion reais in the period. Excluding these effects, the company’s net profit would have been 803 million reais. In the first quarter of 2019, JBS recorded a net profit of about 1 billion reais. ($1 = 5.8160 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)