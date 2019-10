CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. meat packer JBS USA will remove the feed additive ractopamine from its supply chain to increase export opportunities, the company said on Friday, opening the door for increased pork sales to China.

China, the world’s largest pork producer, is expected to ramp up imports because its hog herd has been decimated by an outbreak of African swine fever, a fatal pig disease. China bans ractopamine. (Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)