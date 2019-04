SAO PAULO, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s logistics company JSL SA said it had canceled the initial public offering of its truck rental unit Vamos, according to a securities filing.

Investment banking units of Banco Bradesco SA, Banco BTG Pactual SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA, Bank of America, Banco do Brasil, Caixa Econômica Federal and broker XP Investimentos were managing the offering. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Tom Brown)