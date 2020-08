Policía arresta a exguerrillero salvadoreño acusado de ataque a helicóptero estadounidense

Veterans of the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) raise fists during a ceremony for their fallen comrades at the La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador November 11, 2014. Veterans of the guerrilla movement FMLN remembered their fallen comrades during the 25th anniversary when they launched a major guerrilla offensive against the government on November 11, 1989 during the civil war. Peace negotiations between the combatants headed by the U.N. and held in Mexico City reached a final agreement called The Chapultepec Peace Agreement in 1992 after 12 years of armed conflict and 75,000 dead. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas (EL SALVADOR - Tags: ANNIVERSARY POLITICS SOCIETY CIVIL UNREST)