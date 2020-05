WARSAW, May 14 (Reuters) - Poland’s state-run KGHM, which is one of the world’s biggest copper and silver producers, sees demand for its copper stable, with some exceptions in Italy, which has been severely hit by the new coronavirus pandemic.

“We observe a stable demand and except for some occasional problems with supplies to Italy we do not have problems with sales,” Pawel Gruza, KGHM deputy head told a news conference. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Alison Williams)