WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) - Polish mining company KGHM does not plan to sell its Sierra Gorda copper mining project in Chile, the company’s chief executive said on Friday.

“At the moment we do not have plans to sell the Sierra Gorda asset, even though the project historically has been difficult we are now managing to rebuild its value,” said Marcin Chludzinski.

