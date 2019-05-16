Poland's KGHM may beat production goal at Sierra Gorda

WARSAW, May 16 (Reuters) - Polish mining company KGHM may produce more copper than planned at its Sierra Gorda mine in Chile in 2019, while keeping capital expenditure (capex) below target, its deputy chief executive in charge of foreign assets said on Thursday.

“We see a chance to limit capex at Sierra Gorda while maintaining a positive trend in production,” said Pawel Gruza.

“The chances are that production in Sierra Gorda will be higher than assumed in the budget.” (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Alan Charlish; Editing by Mark Potter)