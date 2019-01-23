Brazil's Kroton sees 2019 operating income rising up to 5 pct

SAO PAULO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest education company Kroton Educacional SA on Wednesday forecast stable net revenues this year, adding in a securities filing that operating income could rise by as much as 5 percent excluding a recent acquisition.

Kroton said its estimates do not factor in results of its recently acquired Somos basic education business. “All indicators will be even better once we include it,” Kroton said in a presentation to investors. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)