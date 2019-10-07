Brazil's Kroton creates holding co in broad reshuffle of business-CEO

SAO PAULO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian education provider Kroton SA is creating a new holding entity that will oversee four different companies focused on primary and secondary schooling as well as higher education as part of a broad organizational reshuffle.

The holding company, named as Cogna Educação, will be led by Chief Executive Rodrigo Galindo, who told investors and analysts that the group has “a lot of room to grow” from its current 3.9% share of Brazil’s education market. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello and Peter Frontini; Editing by Christian Plumb)