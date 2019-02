BRASILIA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs cut its 2019 economic growth forecasts for key Latin American countries and lowered its outlook for official interest rates across the region, the bank’s economists said on Monday.

The economists now expect Brazil’s economy to grow by 2.2 percent this year compared with their previous forecast of 2.6 percent, and Mexico’s economy to grow by 1.5 percent compared with 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by Jonathan Oatis)