Goldman Sachs predicts worst LatAm recession since World War II

BRASILIA, March 27 (Reuters) - Latin America’s economy will fall into its deepest recession this year since World War II, shrinking by 3.8% as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on activity, economists at Goldman Sachs said on Friday.

“Latin America’s macroeconomic and financial environment continues to deteriorate, and at a pace with no historical precedent,” they wrote in a note, predicting that Brazil’s economy will shrink by 3.4%, Mexico’s by 4.3% and Argentina’s by 5.4%. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editin by Chizu Nomiyama)