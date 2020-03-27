Noticias de Mercados
March 27, 2020 / 2:34 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Goldman Sachs predicts worst LatAm recession since World War II

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BRASILIA, March 27 (Reuters) - Latin America’s economy will fall into its deepest recession this year since World War II, shrinking by 3.8% as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on activity, economists at Goldman Sachs said on Friday.

“Latin America’s macroeconomic and financial environment continues to deteriorate, and at a pace with no historical precedent,” they wrote in a note, predicting that Brazil’s economy will shrink by 3.4%, Mexico’s by 4.3% and Argentina’s by 5.4%. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editin by Chizu Nomiyama)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below