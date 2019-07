SANTIAGO, July 31 (Reuters) - The economy of Latin America and the Caribbean is expected to grow 0.5% in full-year 2019, cut from previous 1.3% forecast, the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said on Wednesday.

The reduction in growth expectations was driven by lower than expected growth in the key regional economies of Brazil and Mexico, ECLAC said in a statement.

