TABLE-Latin American unicorns

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following table lists examples of Latin American unicorns: Company Country Industry Valuation Main ($ investors billions) PagSeguro Brazil Fintech 14.5* UOL, fundos do BTG Pactual StoneCo Brazil Fintech 9.9* Ant Financial, Berkshire Hathaway, Madrone Capital Partners, Tiger Global Nubank Brazil Fintech 10 Sequoia Capital, Tencent, TCV, Thrive Capital, DST Global, Kazsek Ventures Gympass Brazil Marketplace 1.1 Softbank, General Atlantic, Atomico, Valor Capital Group Rappi Colombia Delivery 3.6 SoftBank, DST Global, Andreessen Horowitz iFood Brazil Delivery Naspers, Innova Capital, Movile Ascenty Brazil Data centers 1.8 Digital Realty Trust, Great Hill Partners Arco Brazil Education 2.2* General Platform Atlantic 99 Brazil Transportation 1 Didi, Monashees, Tiger Global, Qualcomm Ventures Prisma Argentina Fintech 1.9 Advent Medios de International Pago Loggi Brazil logistics 1 SoftBank, GGV Capital, Fifth Wall, Velt Partners, Microsoft. Autho Argentina cybersecurity 1 Sapphire Ventures, K9, Telstra Sources: NASDAQ, investors, companies *Market capitalization numbers for listed companies based on closing prices on July 31. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Nate Raymond and Grant McCool)