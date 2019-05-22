Leveraged loan borrowers shun sterling

LONDON, May 22 (LPC) - Leveraged loan borrowers are shying away from sterling in the run up to Brexit, instead opting to raise euros or dollars with swaps in place, restricting further an already illiquid market.

A debt financing backing US-based plastics maker Berry Global Group’s acquisition of UK packaging company RPC and a refinancing for hit TV show producer All3Media shunned the sterling market altogether, despite both being UK companies.

Berry’s RPC acquisition financing, which closed in mid-May, comprised a US$4.25bn loan and a €1.075bn loan. The acquisition financing prior to launch originally had a €2.5bn term loan and a £400m term loan, with no dollar term loans, but was changed just before syndication.

“When I think of the scariest thing in the market right now it has to be sterling,” a syndicate head said. “The lack of depth and liquidity in sterling is scary.”

It comes after other borrowers such as French rail equipment maker Delachaux also removed sterling from its capital structure, while UK cable operator Virgin Media has reduced its exposure.

The price of sterling has increased amid uncertainty around Brexit, making it an unattractive currency to raise debt in. At the same time, it is cheaper to raise dollars and swap.

While borrowers last year may have paid a 50bp-75bp premium for sterling, they are now facing in excess of 100bp when taking into account Libor costs and spreads.

“There is less demand for sterling as the premium required to do sterling has increased, so while not impossible it is not attractive for borrowers. They would have to really want sterling versus swapping it,” a second syndicated head said.

HARDER SELL

Banks are cautious to underwrite sterling as the buyer base has reduced dramatically, aside from a few natural sterling buyers such as Prudential M&G, the UK investment and life business.

As investors shy away from the currency, it becomes a harder sell and banks are reluctant to risk being stuck with expensive sterling paper.

“If it is a best efforts deal then banks would be happy to do sterling but it takes a brave man in the midst of Brexit to underwrite sterling, unless there is a clear plan B,” a third syndicate head said.

A number of investors used to embrace sterling in a hunt for yield. Many preferred the sterling tranche on dual-currency loans compared to the euro or dollar tranches as they presented higher returns for almost the same amount of risk.

UK forecourt operator EG Group’s £400m term loan B was highly popular when it was raised last year, compared to the euro or dollars tranches, as it paid 75bp more.

“Why would we go into sterling for an extra 50bp. I’d have to answer to my investors why I’m doing this currency just before Brexit. It was a no brainer to do sterling on EG Group and get paid up on a company for the same risk but now you’d avoid sterling as much as you can,” an investor said.

With so few sterling buyers, the fear is that funds will be unable to sell the paper on Europe’s secondary loan market, leaving no exit options on the table should they need it.

“In the event something doesn’t go to plan, many investors would struggle to explain to LPs sitting on the other side of the planet why a few months before Brexit they would invest in sterling. Even if there were good arguments, investors may find themselves looking stupid. It is the ‘schmuck factor’. People will just shy away from it until there is more clarity around Brexit,” the third syndicate head said. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)