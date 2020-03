SAO PAULO, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian electric utility company Light SA aims to sell its stakes in companies it does not control, including one in the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, Chief Executive Ana Marta Horta Veloso said on Friday.

Light could also sell its stake in Guanhães Energia, which controls small hydroelectric plants, Veloso said on an investor call following the company’s earnings results.

