SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Light said on Wednesday it had received a binding proposal from AES Tietê Energia to acquire Alto Sertão III and 1.1 GW in other wind projects controlled by its subsidiary Renova Energia SA.

In a securities filing Light said Renova had not made a decision about the deal and that it continued to study other alternatives to its capital structure.

