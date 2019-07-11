Brazil power firm Light prices offering at 18.75 reais per share -sources

SAO PAULO, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Light SA priced its shares at 18.75 reais ($4.99) per share in a primary and secondary offering, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Light was seeking to raise money through the share offering to reduce debt, while shareholder Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais wanted to sell a stake in the company. Reuters reported earlier this month that Light was preparing a share offering.

$1 = 3.7562 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler