Brazil software producer Linx launches $250 mln share offering

SAO PAULO, June 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian software producer Linx SA is launching a share offering worth around 980 million reais ($250 million), the company said in a securities filing.

BNDESPar, the investment arm of Brazilian development bank BNDES, intends to sell its 5.82% percent stake in Linx, according to the document filed with regulators this week.

The company will also issue new shares and intends to use roughly 525 million reais of the proceeds for acquisitions.

Linx will price the share sale on June 25.

The offering will be managed by investment banking units of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Bank of America Corp.

$1 = 3.88 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by David Gregorio