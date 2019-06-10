UPDATE 1-Tianqi says happy 'for now' with stake in SQM -president

(Adds details from interview)

By Ernest Scheyder

SANTIAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - Tianqi Lithium Corp is happy for now with its stake in rival SQM and is working to deepen business ties with the Chilean lithium producer, the Chinese company’s president said on Monday.

Tianqi last December bought a 23.77 percent share in SQM from Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien for $4.1 billion, the largest deal in history for a lithium asset. Lithium is a key material used to make electric car batteries.

An agreement with SQM limits Tianqi’s access to certain strategic business information. Still, the deal was seen by many as a shrewd expansion by the Chinese company into the country with the world’s largest supply of the white metal.

“We are happy for now. We are still trying to understand the business better and find a better way to help,” Tianqi President Vivian Wu told Reuters in an interview ahead of the Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Markets Conference in Santiago.

Wu said she traveled earlier this month to Chile’s Atacama desert, visiting SQM’s lithium brine operations and meeting with the company’s executives. During that trip, Wu met with representatives from Pampa Group - SQM’s largest shareholder - including its head, Julio Ponce Lerou, who initially opposed the Tianqi-SQM deal.

The Pampa relationship “has come a long way in the last six months,” Wu said. “We feel very good about it.”

SQM said last month it would delay a key expansion of production capacity from the Atacama until the end of 2021 amid a slump in prices for the battery metal. Wu on Monday called the delay “understandable.”

“We understand for any new project expansion, it takes time,” Wu said, adding she “fully supports” SQM’s plans to sell more lithium in Chile’s domestic market. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Andrea Ricci)