Argentina's YPF offers first LNG cargo from floating facility - sources

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Argentina’s state energy firm YPF is offering a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from its new floating production facility in Bahia Blanca, trade sources said on Monday.

The cargo was not offered in a tender, according to one of the sources who said its size was just 30,000 cubic metres.

The floating facility, FLNG Tango, arrived in Bahia Blanca in February of this year. It is owned by Exmar, a Belgian shipping company. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki and Ekaterina Kravtsova; Editing by Toby Chopra)