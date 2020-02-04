UPDATE 1-Brazilian web services company Locaweb prices IPO at top of the range -filing

(Updates with official confirmation)

SAO PAULO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian web services company Locaweb priced its initial public offering at 17.25 reais per share, at the top of the suggested range, according to a securities filing.

Locaweb and its shareholders will raise around 1.2 billion reais ($282 million), the filing added, including over allotments. Among shareholders selling part of their stakes are private equity firm Silver Lake and founder family Gora.

$1 = 4.2551 reais