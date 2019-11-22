Brazil's Log-in prices share at 14.5 reais in offering - filing

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics company Log-in Logistica Intermodal SA on Thursday priced its shares at 14.50 reais per share in an offering, a securities filing showed on Friday.

The company raised 633.7 million reais ($151 million) which will be used to acquire new ships and improvements to port terminals. It includes the issuance of an overallotment of 5.7 million shares.

Investment banking units of Goldman Sachs & Co, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Safra and BNP Paribas managed the offering.

Shares in Log-in closed on Thursday at 18.2 reais and are up 133% this year.

$1 = 4.1930 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely