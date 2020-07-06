UPDATE 1-Brazil's Lojas Americanas considers 3 bln real capital raise in B2W Digital - filing

(Adds potential share offering)

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Lojas Americanas SA , the controlling shareholder of B2W Digital, is considering a capital raise of 3 billion reais ($564.51 million) in its online retail subsidiary, according to a securities filing issued by B2W Digital on Monday.

The studies are preliminary, the company said.

A capital raise in B2W is among one of the potential uses of the proceeds of a new share offering by Lojas Americanas. The retailer is planning a share offering that may reach 7 billion reais ($1.3 billion), Reuters reported on Sunday. ($1 = 5.3143 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano, editing by Louise Heavens)