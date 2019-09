RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian discount retailer Lojas Americanas SA has agreed with software developer Linx SA to integrate the retailer’s fintech arm Ame and its digital retailer B2W Cia Digital SA with Linx’s payment platforms.

In a securities filing, Lojas Americanas said the deal will give Ame access to the 65,000 store owners currently using Linx’s payments platforms.

