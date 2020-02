SAO PAULO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian fashion retailer Lojas Renner SA reported an almost 17% jump in its fourth-quarter net income on Thursday, as lower taxes and stronger operating results helped the company improve its margins.

In a securities filing, the company said its quarterly net profit hit 513 million reais compared with 439.8 million reais a year earlier. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chris Reese)