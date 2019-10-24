Noticias de Mercados
Brazil's Lojas Renner posts lower Q3 profit, led by non-recurring effects

SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian fast-fashion retailer Lojas Renner SA reported on Thursday a 2.6% drop in its third-quarter net profit, as tax issues that the company said were non-recurring overshadowed strong revenues.

In a securities filing, the company said its quarterly net profit fell to 189.3 million reais ($46.84 million) from 194.2 million reais a year ago, when a court decision had reduced the tax rate for the retailer during that period. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Leslie Adler)

