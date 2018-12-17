Noticias de Mercados
December 17, 2018

Louis Dreyfus appoints head of food innovation

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) -

* Agricultural commodity group Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) said on Monday it had appointed Kristen E. Weldon as head of food innovation and downstream strategy, effective Jan. 1.

* Weldon will report to Chief Executive Officer Ian McIntosh and be a member of LDC’s Executive Group, the company said in a statement.

* Weldon will join LDC after 13 years at private equity firm Blackstone, most recently as senior managing director (Partner) and co-head of the London office for hedge fund solutions, LDC said. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

